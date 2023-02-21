AGAGO: UPDF verifies owners of recovered animals

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda People’s Defence Forces-UPDF 5th Division in Agago district is still verifying locals who turned up to claim more than 3,000 animals they recently recovered.

The animals which include 2,799 cattle, 360 goats and sheep, and 27 donkeys were recovered during operations conducted from November 2022 to Feb 4, 2023.

On Sunday, hundreds of people who lost their animals to suspected Karamojong cattle raiders turned up in Dam Lungor in Agago district, to check if their animals were among those recovered by the UPDF. The people travelled from as far as Kitgum, Otuke, Abim, and Katakwi districts.

Richard Ngomkura, the Chairperson of the borderline sub-counties and LC III chairperson of Paimol Sub-county, Agago district, said only 477 cattle were identified for owners in Kitgum, Agago, Abim, and Katakwi districts, and the remaining animals were taken to Karamoja.

The verification exercise which started on Monday is expected to be completed after 72 hours before the owners are called to pick up their animals. Ngomkura said the claimants are required to produce a police letter showing that they lost their animals and a certificate of registration of the animals among other proof of ownership.

Johnson Toodera, the LC III chairperson of Orom Sub-County in Kitgum district, said they should have identified 308 animals but only managed to identify slightly over 200.

Toodera is concerned that not many people will recover their lost animals because the raiders always change the signs put by the owners.

Capt. Amos Nsamba, the Public Relations Officer of the 5th Division barracks in Agago district acknowledged that identifying the lost animals and verifying the genuine owners is not easy because of the huge number.

The UPDF in the 5th Division in Agago, in collaboration with the 3rd Division in Moroto, in October 2022 launched an operation to crack down on suspected cattle raiders who have been persistently raiding animals and killing people in neighbouring districts. The operation resulted in the arrest of more than 300 suspects last year, and 37 more two weeks ago.

*****

URN