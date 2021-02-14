Agago councilor accused of raping female patient after sedating drink

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Agago district are holding a district councilor accused of raping a 23-year-old female patient.

Joel Ogal, 54, the LC V councilor for Lapono sub-county was arrested on Friday from Kalongo town council.

He is accused of raping a female resident of Akado West Parish in Kalongo town council who had gone to seek medical attention from his clinic on Thursday.

The victim told police in her statement at Patongo central police station that on the fateful day, she had pain in the cervix and went to Ogal’s clinic to seek medical treatment.

She notes that at the clinic, Ogal ushered her into the patient’s room for medical examination which was successfully accomplished.

Acele however says that while waiting for the diagnosis, the suspect excused himself and returned with a bottle of soda for her to drink as a gesture of kindness.

Acele says she accepted the soda but after taking it, she started falling asleep and only regained her cautiousness in the examination room where she had been left.

She suspects the soda was laced with sedatives before Ogal raped her without her knowledge.

The Officer in Charge of Patongo central police station Yunus Sebirumbi confirmed receiving the complaint and notes that the suspect is in their custody.

He says the investigation into the allegation has commenced adding that once its complete, the file will be forwarded to the Resident State Attorney for advice.

A case of rape has since been registered at Patongo central police station under reference CRB63/12/2021.

The suspect was the former secretary for health and finance in Agago district local government. He was however dismissed in April 2019 on allegations of indiscipline.

He also recently lost his bid for the LC 3 chairperson position in Lapono sub-county where he contested as an independent candidate. Ogal was defeated by Mathew Lagen, an National Resistance Movement party candidate who garnered 1,549 votes against his 1,202 votes.

*****

URN