AG audit flags procurement chaos and PDM shortfalls across Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPEDENT | The Auditor General, Edward Akol, on Thursday presented the 2024/25 Annual Audit Report to Parliament. The report handed to the Speaker of Parliament, Annitah Annet Among, highlights major procurement irregularities and flaws in the Parish Development Model (PDM).

Akol revealed that the audit encompasses value-for-money audits, information technology audits, special forensic investigations, oil cost recovery assessments, and engineering audits.

A total of 6,875 audits were conducted during the year, leveraging tools such as the Citizen Feedback Platform, an online application that captures public concerns to enhance audit relevance and quality.

“Our audits aim to strengthen transparency, accountability, and service delivery. This year, we have produced 6,875 audits, incorporating citizen perspectives to enhance the quality of our work,” Akol said.

The Auditor General underscored two thematic areas of concern: public procurement and disposal management, and the Parish Development Model (PDM).

On procurement, the report noted persistent discrepancies in costs for similar goods and services across ministries. For instance, computer equipment and construction projects displayed cost variations of up to 100%, while unplanned procurements and incomplete multi-year procurement plans remain common.

“While digitisation of procurement through the Electronic Government Procurement (EGP) System is underway, some entities still conduct procurements outside the system. Challenges such as system access, data duplication, and reporting limitations persist,” Akol observed.

On the PDM, a flagship government initiative to boost household incomes and move subsistence households into the economy, the audit revealed that while funds were disbursed according to guidelines, several gaps were identified: misalignment of parish priorities with local government budgets, delays in fund disbursement to households, implementation of ineligible or non-existent projects, and duplication or diversion of funds.

“The PDM is a critical vehicle for service delivery, but without addressing these shortcomings, intended beneficiaries may not fully benefit,” Akol cautioned.

Other areas audited included distribution of essential medicines, infrastructure project implementation, public service staffing, titling of government land, utilisation of the road maintenance grant, electricity uptake, and regional referral hospital equipment management. Additionally, 44 forensic audits were undertaken to detect irregularities and support judicial processes.

The Auditor General emphasised internal constraints affecting audit effectiveness, including staff shortages, limited transport for field audits, and the need to upgrade technology tools to keep pace with increasing risks in public expenditure.

“We appreciate Parliament’s support and seek continued assistance to strengthen our capacity to safeguard public resources and uphold transparency,” Akol said.

Speaker Anita Among commended the Auditor General’s office for its collaboration with Parliament and adherence to the Constitution and National Audit Act. She emphasized the importance of facilitating audits to ensure public funds reach intended beneficiaries, particularly under the PDM.

“The problem we face is that funds often do not reach the intended beneficiaries. Parliament relies on the Auditor General to uncover these issues. We must support the office with adequate staff and transport to reach remote areas and ensure accountability,” Speaker Among said.

State Minister for Finance, Henry Musasizi, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the Auditor General’s office, particularly as the country prepares the 2026/27 National Budget.

“We are in the budgeting season, and it is vital that the Auditor General’s recommendations are incorporated into planning. The faster the audits inform our work, the better for institutional accountability,” Musasizi said.

The audit report will now be forwarded to parliamentary committees for detailed scrutiny, and its recommendations are expected to guide budget allocations, oversight functions, and reforms across government sectors.

****

URN