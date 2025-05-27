Africa’s Billionaires: Meet the top 10 billionaires in 2025

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At the close of the first quarter of 2025, Africa’s economic landscape continues to be shaped by bold entrepreneurship, strategic investments, and a growing focus on regional integration. Despite global economic headwinds and shifting trade dynamics, a select group of billionaires is not only holding their ground but also redefining Africa’s position in the global economy, The Citizen reports.

According to wealth rankings from respected global trackers such as Bloomberg and Forbes, the following individuals are the top billionaires in Africa this year—business titans whose influence reaches far beyond their industries.

Aliko Dangote – $23.9 Billion

Still reigning supreme as Africa’s richest man, Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote has built a diversified empire under the Dangote Group, covering cement, sugar, and food processing. His crown jewel, however, is the $20 billion Dangote Petroleum Refinery near Lagos, which is expected to significantly boost Nigeria’s fuel self-sufficiency. With a refining capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, the facility positions Nigeria as a potential exporter of refined petroleum products.

Johann Rupert – $14 Billion

South African luxury goods mogul Johann Rupert holds the second spot, courtesy of his role as chairman of Compagnie Financière Richemont—parent company to iconic brands like Cartier and Montblanc. His strategic investments and leadership have placed him at the top tier of the global fashion and luxury industry.

Nicky Oppenheimer – $10.4 Billion

A prominent figure in Africa’s mining legacy, Nicky Oppenheimer built his wealth through the diamond trade, particularly through De Beers, where his family once held a significant stake. Since selling it in 2012, Oppenheimer has shifted focus to conservation and private equity, becoming a vocal advocate for sustainable investing in Africa.

Mike Adenuga – $6.7 Billion

Mike Adenuga, Nigeria’s second richest man, has made his mark in telecommunications and oil exploration. His company Globacom is one of Nigeria’s largest mobile networks with over 60 million subscribers. His other ventures include Conoil Producing, which operates several oil blocks in the Niger Delta, and he also owns substantial shares in Sterling Financial Holding and Conoil Plc.

Abdulsamad Rabiu – $5.1 Billion

Another Nigerian industrialist in the top five, Abdulsamad Rabiu is the founder of BUA Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests in cement, sugar, and real estate. Rabiu has been instrumental in supporting West Africa’s infrastructure boom, cementing his place as one of the continent’s most dynamic entrepreneurs.

Naguib Sawiris – $5 Billion

An Egyptian telecom magnate, Naguib Sawiris built his fortune through Orascom Telecom, which he sold in a multibillion-dollar deal. He now chairs Orascom TMT Investments and has diversified into asset management and luxury real estate, including a Caribbean resort in Grenada.

Koos Bekker – $3.2 Billion

Credited with transforming South Africa’s Naspers into a global tech investor, Koos Bekker was behind one of the world’s most lucrative tech investments: a stake in Tencent. He now chairs Naspers and Prosus, overseeing a sprawling portfolio in e-commerce and entertainment.

Patrice Motsepe – $3 Billion

Mining tycoon and philanthropist Patrice Motsepe is the founder of African Rainbow Minerals and Africa Rainbow Capital. He is also the president of CAF (Confederation of African Football) and owner of Mamelodi Sundowns FC. His influence spans business, sports, and public service.

Mohammed Dewji – $2.2 Billion

Tanzania’s only billionaire, Mohammed Dewji is the CEO of MeTL Group, a conglomerate active in over 10 African countries. Dewji has made significant contributions to regional manufacturing and agribusiness, and he is a signatory of the Giving Pledge, committing to donate at least half of his wealth to philanthropic causes.

Prateek Suri – $1.4 Billion

India-born African entrepreneur Prateek Suri is a rising star in Africa’s billionaire ranks. Often referred to as the “Technology Tiger of Africa,” Suri is the founder of Maser Group and MDR Investments, which focus on consumer electronics, mining, and infrastructure. His $5 billion acquisition—the largest by a foreign investor on the continent—has positioned him as Africa’s wealthiest Indian. With luxury real estate in Lagos and investments in yachting and teakwood ventures, Suri represents a new generation of tech-driven, globally connected African investors.

From oil refineries and telecom empires to luxury goods and high-tech ventures, these wealth titans reflect the diversity and dynamism of Africa’s economic growth engines. As the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) gains momentum, their influence is set to grow further—shaping a future where Africa plays a central role in global commerce and innovation.

*****

SOURCE: The Citizen