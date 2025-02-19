African utility CEOs urge innovative leadership #AfwasaUg2025

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | African utility CEOs have called for transformative leadership to drive investment and self-sufficiency in the water and sanitation sector.

The CEOs made the call at the CEO Forum, held on the sidelines of the 22nd African Water and Sanitation Association International Congress and Exhibition (AFWASA ICE2025).

Dr. Eng Silver Mugisha, Managing Director of the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), outlined key strategies for sector improvement, including enhancing utility performance, achieving cost leadership, and pursuing digital transformation through in-house solutions.

Earlier, during the Ministerial Dialogue at the 22nd African Water and Sanitation Association International Congress and Exhibition (AFWASA ICE2025), water, environment, and sanitation ministers from across Africa pledged to increase funding for clean water and sanitation services.

Mayors from across Africa have also made a commitment to enhance water and sanitation services for their citizens. The pledge was made on the sidelines of the AfWASA Ug2025 conference, which drew mayors from various cities across the continent.

Kampala City Lord Mayor Hajji Elias Lukwago called on his counterparts to promote the smart city agenda for all African cities.

The AFWASA ICE2025 conference, themed "Water and Sanitation for All: A Secure Future for Africa," features 80 sessions on water governance, financing, research, technology, and innovation. It is being held at the Commonwealth Resort in Munyonyo, Uganda. This marks the third time Uganda is hosting the event.