African swine fever outbreak confirmed in Soroti

The deadly virus is wreaking havoc in Soroti

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The outbreak of African swine fever has been confirmed in Soroti district.

Dr Patrick Eyudu, the Soroti District Production Officer says that more than 50 pigs have died with the latest outbreak being reported in Tubur sub-county. The other affected sub-counties are Soroti and Kamuda.

Dr Eyudu says that they are worried that the disease might spread because some farmers don’t abide by the veterinary guidelines.

James Alanyu, the vice LC III chairperson for Tubur sub county notes that over 30 pigs are dying in his area daily due to African swine fever, leading to the drop in prices of pork in the area.

Alanyu reveals that a kilogram of pork which has been selling at 10,000 Shillings is now 6,000 Shillings in Eukasi market and Ogeesek trading centre among other busy centres.

Alanyu says that the communities have been told to destroy the carcass of the dead pigs.

Stella Akello, a mother of four in Tubur sub county says that the outbreak has affected her source of income. She says that the outbreak of the disease has frightened away her customers, leaving them counting heavy losses.

African swine fever is a highly contagious hemorrhagic disease of domestic and wild pigs. It is characterized by high fever, loss of appetite, hemorrhages in the skin and internal organs, and kills pigs in 2-10 days on average.

****

URN