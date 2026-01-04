Africa is witnessing regional satellite investment surge

With rising government spending on space technologies, a continental Space Agency (AfSA) and increasing regional cooperation, Africa is betting on satellites to deliver affordable broadband, strengthen local industries, and accelerate its race to a digital future.

SPECIAL REPORT | BIRD AGENCY | Africa is witnessing a sharp rise in regional satellite investment as governments turn to space technology to accelerate development, boost security, and expand economic opportunities.

As continental manufacturers launch their first missions, test in-orbit thrusters, and enhance satellite subsystems, governments are increasingly embracing collaborative missions to expand local capacity and reduce reliance on foreign operators.

Among the latest development is a decision by six East African countries, namely Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo to sign a cross-border space initiative to build a regionally-owned communication satellite.

The countries are betting on the joint mission to expand affordable broadband and broadcasting services, cut dependence on international providers, and help close digital divides in remote areas.

According to Internet Service Provider Mawingu’s Chief Executive Officer Farouk Ramji, governments are embracing satellites because traditional ground-based networks are no longer enough to bridge connectivity gaps at scale.

“Governments are realising that traditional terrestrial networks alone cannot close the digital divide fast enough or economically enough. Satellite capacity has become more affordable, more reliable, and far more adaptable for hard-to-reach communities,” Ramji told bird.

Mawingu, which focuses on last mile connections for homes, businesses, and public institutions, is among the local companies expected to benefit as satellite-backed connectivity expands across East Africa.

Ramji said while space-enabled connectivity doesn’t replace fibre or wireless networks, it allows operators to extend coverage into areas that would otherwise take years and unrealistic levels of investment to reach.

“When paired with local distribution networks like Mawingu’s, satellites can bring high-quality internet to rural households, schools, farmers and health facilities at a fraction of the traditional cost,” he said.

The East African cross-border plan proposes that each state provide US$ 1 million for the project. Governments have endorsed a draft ministerial-level agreement as an interim financing and implementation tool and will draw from their Universal Access Funds to finance a feasibility study on the project’s technical, economic, and governance requirements.

Space analysts sees such partnerships representing a strategic pivot toward shared expertise and cost efficiencies.

“Regional cooperation is emerging as a key strategy for African countries to maximise their space investments. This trend is critical for building sustainable space capabilities across the continent,” said Space in Africa analyst Samuel Nyangi in a statement.

The African Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Industry Report 2025 lists a number of current regional collaboration and joint missions, including TanSat-1, a Tanzania–Côte d’Ivoire project, and AfDevSat, a multi-country hyperspectral CubeSat initiative.

AfDevSat brings together Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Sudan, and Uganda in an ambitious initiative to design, assemble, and launch a CubeSat for Earth observation by early 2026. The programme has already trained 71 engineers from 34 African countries and opened satellite assembly and testing facilities to continental partners.

TanSat-1, meanwhile, will support biodiversity conservation and climate monitoring in Tanzania and Côte d’Ivoire by tracking GPS boundary beacons in game reserves and collecting environmental data.

“Space is rapidly emerging as a strategic frontier for African countries given its concrete contributions to national security, socioeconomic development, and resilience against transnational threats,” said Space in Africa founder and Managing Director Temidayo Oniosun.

Inauguration of the African Space Agency (AfSA) in Cairo early this year has further strengthened the momentum in regional joint missions. AfSA is tasked with aligning national programs, facilitating joint missions, avoiding duplication, and expanding access to shared infrastructure and data. The Agency is also expected to anchor Africa’s space aspirations within the African Union’s Agenda 2063 framework.

AfSA’s flagship Africa–EU Space Partnership Programme, launched this year with €100 million under the EU’s Global Gateway Strategy, aims to boost African expertise in climate monitoring, agriculture, disaster response, and private sector innovation, while ensuring African ownership of data and systems.

“The market potential is substantial, from Earth observation to communications and scientific applications. Companies like CubeSpace, Simera Sense, and EMSS Antennas have collectively raised over US$ 32 million, signalling growing investor confidence in Africa’s space manufacturing sector,” Nyangi said.

The African Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Industry Report 2025 shows that Africa’s satellite sector remains predominantly government-driven, with 84 percent of future satellite launches between 2018 and 2030 backed by public funding.

Governments across the continent have spent roughly US$ 500 million annually on space programmes in recent years, led by Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria, Morocco, Algeria and Angola.

Government investment in the sector is projected to rise from US$ 1.7 billion to US$2.6 billion by 2030.

SOURCE; y Conrad Onyango, bird story agency