Advanced agricultural technologies on display as farmers and experts converge at Namulonge

EAGC’s Uganda Agribusiness Expo steers innovation, and wealth creation in sustainable agriculture

Namulonge, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Namulonge is the place to be this weekend for Ugandan farmers interested in climate-smart agriculture.

The National Crops Resources Research Institute (NaCRRI) in Namulonge is hosting farmers and experts from the Eastern Africa Grain Council (EAGC) for the 13th annual agribusiness expo. Day one was Friday, and the expo continues today.

“The government remains committed to supporting our agricultural research institutions because they are the cornerstone of our food systems,” said Frank Tumwebaze, Minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries at the opening Friday.

“Their crucial role”, he added ” involves the propagation of high-quality seeds, as well as the development and production of foundation seed that is safe, resilient, disease-free, and environmentally friendly. This forms the fundamental basis of our agriculture and our food security. Therefore, our support for these institutions will continue.”

The Eastern Africa Grain Council ), in partnership with the National Crops Resources Research Institute and Danida Green Business Partnerships (DGBP) are championing the sustainability of food systems in Uganda and climate-smart agriculture for inclusive trade and wealth creation at the expo hosted this week by NaCRRI in Namulonge. NaCRRI operates under the policy guidance and coordination of the National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO).

This year’s expo comes at a time when farmers across Central Uganda are preparing for the planting season, creating an essential opportunity for knowledge exchange on improved agricultural practices and value addition.

The expo showcased a dynamic exhibition arena, cutting-edge machinery displays, B2B networking opportunities, and hands-on training sessions designed to empower farmers with the tools for success. EAGC has expanded its reach, drawing farmers and stakeholders from multiple regions, underscoring Uganda’s growing dedication to sustainable agriculture and regional trade.

The Eastern Africa Grain Council is a regional organization with membership drawn from across Eastern and Southern Africa. Membership is drawn from grain value chain stakeholders currently with a presence in 10 countries across Africa including Burundi, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, South Sudan, DRC Congo, and Ethiopia.

EAGC’s key products and services include the promotion of a structured trading system (STS) through the warehouse receipting systems (WRS), and Regional Grain Trading platform (G- Soko), Market Information Systems (MIS) offered through the Regional Agricultural Trade Intelligence Network (RATIN- (www.ratin.net) and evidence-based Policy Advocacy and Training and Capacity Building through the Grain Business Institute (GBI).

“We are keenly aware of the many challenges our farmers, agripreneurs, and value chain actors continue to face. This is why expos such as this are invaluable. They serve as hubs for knowledge exchange, technology transfer, partnerships, and the showcasing of innovations that can transform how we farm, process, trade, and add value to our agricultural produce,” minister Tumwebaze said.

The expo showcased advanced agricultural technologies that help farmers improve productivity and adapt to climate change. Highlights included mechanized equipment to reduce labor and boost yield, improved seed varieties offering higher resilience to pests and climate variability, and innovations in animal nutrition that support healthier, more productive livestock.

In his remarks on EAGC’s Executive Director, Gerald Masila, stated, “Adopting climate-smart technologies and sustainable agricultural practices is not just a necessity but a catalyst for economic growth and food security in our region. This expo reflects our continued commitment to empowering farmers with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in an ever-changing environment.”

Over 20 companies took up exhibition stands to display and sell climate-smart technologies, offer expert advice, and engage directly with more than 1,000 farmers in attendance. This platform for knowledge sharing and business networking underscores EAGC’s goal of driving innovation and investment in the agriculture sector.

Dr. Titus Alicai, Director of Research at NaCRRI, described the Agribusiness Expo as a critical platform for disseminating knowledge, innovations, and best practices developed by NARO through research that is both demand-driven and aligned with industry needs. “This event brings together a wide array of stakeholders, including farmers, industry players, extension officers, cultural leaders, and policymakers, to connect, share experiences, and foster collaboration,” he said.

NaCRRI’s current focus in crop improvement and development includes: Enhancing pest and disease resistance, promoting climate resilience, improving tolerance to low soil fertility, increasing crop yields, strengthening pre and post-harvest management, Enhancing nutritional value, promoting industrial feasibility, conserving genetic resources, extending shelf life, supporting value addition, and advancing innovative biosciences research and training.

The institute’s mandate prioritizes research on key crops including beans, soybean, cassava, sweet potato, maize, rice, vegetables, fruits, and oil palm. All programs are driven by multidisciplinary teams that emphasize a participatory research approach, engaging farmers and other stakeholders at every stage of technology generation and development.

Dr. Alicai emphasized that by enabling meaningful knowledge exchange and networking, the Expo plays a key role in scaling up the adoption of improved practices and technologies. It also helps to address real-world agricultural challenges and paves the way for new partnerships that support sustainable growth across the sector.

Looking ahead, EAGC and its partners reaffirm their dedication to supporting farmers and agribusiness stakeholders in adopting sustainable practices and market-oriented solutions. The Council invites agricultural innovators, technology providers, and agribusinesses to showcase their solutions at upcoming expos and engage with the farming community to foster inclusive growth and resilience in Uganda’s agricultural sector.

