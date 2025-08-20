Adjumani Police arrest two, impound truck over illegal charcoal trade

Adjumani, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The territorial police in Adjumani District have arrested two individuals and impounded a Fuso truck for allegedly engaging in the illegal transportation and trade of forest products. The suspects are Ali Madira, a 50-year-old farmer from Tanziri Village in Pakele Sub-County, described as a notorious charcoal dealer, and Deo Kiggundu, a 48-year-old driver from Nabingo Village in Kegengera Town Council.

Police said the duo was intercepted while transporting over 200 bags of charcoal in a truck registration number UAY 428 S. Collins Asea, the Police PRO for North West Nile, Collins Asea, confirmed the arrest, noting that intelligence officers acted on a credible tip-off from the local community on Saturday night.

“In response, the District Police Commander (DPC) and his team set up a roadblock in Kureku Village, successfully intercepting the vehicle,” Asea said. The suspects are currently detained at Adjumani Central Police Station together with the truck and the seized charcoal.

“As the police, we remain committed to enforcing the Presidential Executive Order aimed at curbing environmental destruction in the North West Nile region,” Asea added. In May 2023, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni issued Executive Order No. 3, banning the commercial production and trade of charcoal across Northern and Northeastern Uganda, including the Karamoja, Teso, Lango, Acholi, and West Nile regions.

The directive is part of broader efforts to curb deforestation and environmental degradation. Police registered a case of illegal dealing in forest products against the suspects under reference Adjumani: 04/17/08/2025. Following the incident, police applauded the local community for providing timely information that led to the arrest, and appealed for more vigilance to help combat illegal activities and protect natural resources.