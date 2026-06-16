Adjumani District celebrates World Environment Day, hails ECOTRUST investment in trees

‎Adjumani, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Students, local leaders, conservation experts and development partners gathered at Arinyapi Seed Secondary School in Adjumani District Thursday last week to commemorate World Environment Day through a large-scale tree planting exercise.

‎During the activity, a total of 5,000 high-quality clonal eucalyptus trees were planted across 5 acres of the school woodlot or land. To ensure optimal growth, proper spacing and long-term sustainability; the trees were carefully planted at a standard spacing of 2 by 2 metres.

‎The activity was implemented under the Investing in Forests and Protected Areas for Climate-Smart Development (IFPA-CD) Project that will be ending this month, June 2026. This project is an initiative of the Government of Uganda through the Ministry of Water and Environment, with funding from the World Bank, and is being implemented by a consortium comprising NIRAS International Consulting, the Environmental Conservation Trust of Uganda (ECOTRUST), Havilah Company Limited and Green Life International.

‎In Adjumani District, this initiative has achieved outstanding success. According to the project’s performance records, Adjumani set a target to establish 368 hectares of institutional woodlots. Today, the district has exceeded its target of 601 hectares.

Furthermore, out of a target to enroll 1,000 local farmers into the program, ECOTRUST’s exceptional community mobilization has surpassed expectations, registering an incredible 1,085 farmers. This brings Adjumani’s overall project progress to an impressive 108.5% against original targets.

‎As the lead partner in community engagement and model farmer enrollment, ECOTRUST coordinated today’s tree planting exercise, managed the layout setup, mobilized the community, and worked with students and district local leaders of Adjumani to ensure the successful establishment of the school woodlot.

‎The choice of Arinyapi Seed Secondary School was deliberate. According to district leaders, the area is among the most affected by climate change in Adjumani District. The area experiences extreme heat during dry seasons and severe flooding during rainy seasons, making environmental restoration a priority.

‎Speaking during the event, Adjumani District Natural Resources Officer Charles Gayoyo said the tree planting exercise is aimed at protecting important water sources and preparing communities for the growing effects of climate change.

‎”Arinyapi is one of the areas most affected by climate change in Adjumani. During the dry season, it becomes extremely hot, and when it rains, the area experiences flooding. Our goal is to protect the Tete River catchment and River Nile. If we plant more trees, we will protect our water resources and strengthen our environment for future generations,” he said.

‎The event also highlighted the progress of Arinyapi Seed Secondary School, which has grown significantly since it was established. School administrators welcomed the tree planting initiative, saying it will improve the school environment while providing long-term benefits to learners.

‎Deputy Head Teacher Dricih Festo Lahn was grateful for this offer through the district level, he mentioned, “We are grateful that our school has been selected for this important tree planting exercise because it will help improve our environment and support future generations of learners,” he said.

‎To improve the survival rate of the trees, ECOTRUST introduced aqua soil technology, which helps retain water around the roots during dry periods. ‎”We are using aqua soil technology to help the trees survive during drought,” said Denis Emmanuel Oweka, ECOTRUST Regional Coordinator for the West Nile Northeast Region covering; Adjumani, Moyo, Lamwo, Amuru and Obongi districts.

“ECOTRUST is leading community engagement, training and farmer enrollment to ensure communities understand the long-term value of environmental conservation. Today, we brought 5,000 seedlings provided by NIRAS to this school, and the students are actively participating. These learners will grow together with these trees and become future custodians of the environment,” Oweka said.

‎Local leaders encouraged students and community members to protect the trees and recognize their economic value. They noted that tree planting can improve livelihoods while contributing to climate action.

‎Adjumani District- Vice Chairperson LC5, Geoffrey Obulejo, urged the school community to take ownership of the woodlot and protect it from destruction.

‎”The trees we are planting today will beautify the school and protect the buildings from strong winds. Trees can also become a source of income. Personally, tree planting changed my life and helped me generate income over the years. That is why I encourage the students and the school administration to protect these trees and ensure they grow,” he said.

‎ NIRAS International Consulting, which serves as the lead contract holder with the Ministry of Water and Environment, appreciated ECOTRUST for the successful mobilization and partnership.

Speaking on behalf of NIRAS, Deziderius Irumba- Community Engagement Expert noted that the success of the project is being driven by strong community participation and ECOTRUST’s effective mobilization efforts.

“NIRAS manages the project on behalf of the Ministry of Water and Environment, but conservation requires teamwork. We are pleased to see strong community participation and registration levels exceeding our targets. Also, the trees belong to the community and the schools. They will contribute to livelihoods, environmental protection and long-term resilience,” he said.

‎ Through the support of the Government of Uganda, Ministry of Water and Environment, World Bank and implementing partners led by NIRAS, the initiative is helping communities fight against climate change while improving people’s livelihoods.