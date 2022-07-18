Adekunle Gold visits IUEA

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nigerian artist Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko, known professionally as Adekunle Gold on 15th July visited International University in East Africa (IUEA) to meet and greet the students and talk about his music career.

The singer who was in the country to headline the return of the Club Dome concert on July 16th, said he was really happy to be in Uganda.

“This means a lot to me to be in the midst of you all. It has been a long time coming. I have been trying to come here. I have seen a lot of tweets about coming to Blankets and Wine and all of these festivals.”

“Finally, I am here and I am going to give you the best show you have ever seen,” he said. Dr Emeka Akaezuwa, the Vice Chancellor of IUEA welcomed the singer and wished him a good stay in the country.

The singer also planted a tree at the university.