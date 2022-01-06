Activists blocked from petitioning UHRC over Kakwenza’s detention

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police on Thursday blocked a group of human rights activists who were planning to petition the Uganda Human Rights Commission over the continued detention of novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija.

Kakwenza was arrested from his home in Kisaasi, Kampala by armed security personnel last week. Although the court issued an order directing the government to unconditionally release him, Kakwenza has remained in detention.

The activists were blocked by police officers who had been deployed at the offices of Uganda Human Rights Commission in Naguru.

One of the activists Annette Nnana Namatta, alias Nalongo was arrested immediately and whisked off to Jinja road police station. The other activists were turned away along Naguru-Katalima road before reaching the offices.

John Solomon Nabuyanda, one of the human rights defenders threatened to pitch camp at police headquarters in protest of growing human rights violations.

Moses Jemba, another activist says that they will not bow down until Kakwenza is released.

Alex Magara called on Ugandans to rise up and fight the continued violations of Kakwenza, because all Ugandans are potential victims of this kind of abuse.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson declined to comment on the arrest and blocking of the human rights activists saying that he was yet to be briefed about it.

On Monday, CID spokesperson Charles Twine said Kakweza was detained on charges related to offensive communication, after his repeated abuse of President Museveni and his son Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

*****

URN