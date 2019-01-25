Acting Makerere Vice Chancellor calls emergency meeting

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As pressure to reinstate the suspended staff association leaders continues to mount, the Makerere University Acting Vice Chancellor Prof. Eria Hisali has called an emergency meeting for all university managers to discuss the way forward.

The meeting according to an invitation issued on Thursday, a copy seen by URN, Prof. Hisali is to share the progress reached between top university management and the three staff associations. The meeting is scheduled for Friday.

“Kindly bear with us for the short notice. Please endeavour to keep time,” Prof. Hisali stated in a letter.

Dr Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi, the Chairperson Makerere University Academic Staff Association – MUASA, Bennet Magara, the Chairperson Makerere Administrative Staff Association (MASA) and his General Secretary, Joseph Kalema were suspended by the university Vice-Chancellor who maintained they were undisciplined.

According to the invitation letter, the crisis meeting will be attended by all university managers, all College Principals, all Deans of schools, all Heads of Department and all Heads of Administrative Units.

The meeting takes place as the Vice Chancellor Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe and his two deputies Prof. William Bazeyo, in -Charge of Finance and Administration and Dr Umar Kakumba, in- charge of Academic Affairs are out of the country.

Meanwhile, students maintain that their ultimatum of 48 hours to the university management to resolve the standing staff impasse stands.

The students on Wednesday in solidarity with the striking staff demanded for the immediate and unconditional reinstatement of the ‘illegally’ suspended executive leaders of the staff associations.

URN