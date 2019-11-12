Acholi religious leaders eulogize late bishop Ojwang

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Acholi religious leaders have mourned Bishop Emeritus of Kitgum Diocese, Benjamin Ojwang, who died on Monday.

Bishop Emeritus Ojwang, 67, succumbed to high blood pressure and diabetes. In September, he suffered a stroke.

The Bishop of Kitgum Diocese, Rev. Wilson Kitara, who served under Ojwang’s administration as Diocesan Secretary from 2002 – 2014, said the deceased reigned during very difficult years of Lord’s Resistance Army – LRA insurgency.

“The Rtd. Bishop was abducted on several occasions around 2003 from his residence in Kitgum and he is among those who suffered the fangs of LRA rebel activities,” recalls Rev. Kitara.

“He was a gentleman who wanted the best for his people despite occasional weaknesses which is typical characteristic of each and every human being.” Rev. Kitara analysed the deceased’s personality.

Sheikh Musa Khelil, the Acholi Khadi and Vice-Chairperson Acholi Religious Leaders Peace Initiative – ARLPI says that the Late Bishop was a promoter of peace and development in Kitgum despite the turbulence that bedevilled his tenancy which culminated into his forced retirement.

McLeod Baker Ochola, Ojwang’s first predecessor expressed shock about his sudden demise saying the Bishop Emeritus dedicated his life to Kitgum Diocese for 12 years which Christians need to remember.

The late Anglican Bishop was among the peace monitoring delegation of the botched Juba peace talks between LRA rebels and Government of Uganda in 2005.

By 2005, the LRA had captured over 60,000 children and killed more than 100,000 people, while displacing 2.5 million people.

Among Anglican faithful in Kitgum, Ojwang is remembered for suing Church of Uganda and Archbishop, Stanley Ntagali over his removal from office before his mandatory retirement age of 65 in 2017, a legal battle that left the of Diocese Kitgum without a Bishop for two years.

*****

URN