Acholi province demands UGX 32m from FUFA

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Acholi province is demanding for 32 million shillings from the Federation for Uganda Football Association- FUFA.

The money was one of the prizes that the region won after emerging champions of the second edition of the FUFA Drum in December 2019. Acholi province defeated Bukedi province in a penalty shootout during the finals played at Akii Bua memorial stadium in Lira town.

However, Bernard Loum the Acholi province chairperson says that they have not received the money six months after winning the trophy.

Loum noted that Acholi province leaders have several times engaged FUFA officials to claim their reward but in vain.

He appealed to FUFA to disburse the money which he said would be given to the Acholi province players especially who are in deer need of financial assistance.

Recently, the Acholi province players through their captain Denis Okot accused the team leaders of ignoring them at a time when they are in most need of help because of the covid-19 lockdown.

Part of the money will also be used to facilitate team officials and also for organizing the third edition of the FUFA Drum.

But Rogers Byamukama, the FUFA Drum chairperson called for calm, arguing that the money will be disbursed before the third edition of FUFA Drum which is yet to be communicated.

*****

URN