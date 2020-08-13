Acholi paramount chief rebukes subjects against brokering unscrupulous land deals

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Acholi Paramount Chief Rwot, David Onen Acana II has rebuked his subjects against brokering land deals that aggravate community tension.

He was speaking to URN in an interview while responding to the recent upsurge of land wrangles in the region that has resulted in bloodshed.

He cited the former Aswa-lolim game reserve land dispute between the Acholi and Jonam in Nwoya district.

The skirmishes between the two communities date back to 2007 and have since claimed the lives of more than 10 people and left scores of others nursing scars.

He also cited the conflict over Aswa ranch and Apaa land, which he said are fueled by a section of high placed corrupt individuals and power-brokers in post-conflict Acholi sub region.

According to Rwot, several land conflicts in his Chiefdom involve deceptive subjects who broker unscrupulous deals with government officials and agencies.

Rwot Acana, who just returned from the United Kingdom where he was trapped by the Covid-19 lockdown, condemned the exclusion of cultural chiefs and Acholi elders in land transactions.

Rwot Acana also opposed proposals by government to tax idle land across the country. He argued that there is no free and idle land in Acholi since their land is owned communally.

In July, the seven-member Land Commission chaired by Lady Justice Catherine Bamugemereire called for taxation of large tracts of privately-owned idle land across the country in a bid to vitalize its productivity and make equitable land ownership.

URN