Acholi leaders protest, COVID-19 truck driver transferred to Kampala

Gulu, Uganda |THE INDEPENDENT | A truck driver, who was heading to South Sudan and was confirmed to be COVID-19 positive, has been transferred to Kampala from Kamdini.

Ministry of Health officials picked him from Kamdini, and decided to take him to Kampala and not near by Gulu Regional Referral Hospital (GRRH). All drivers entering Uganda are tested but allowed to continue driving until their results are released.

Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah later criticized an attempt by Acholi leaders to interfere with the work of health officials.

“Fellow Ugandans let’s have compassion and let us be our brothers and sister’s keepers. At this time let’s not ask ‘for whom the bell tolls’; for it tolls for all of us,” he tweeted after reports indicated that some leaders from Acholi on Wednesday night attempted to blocked an ambulance that was evacuating the cargo truck driver who tested positive for to Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

The driver of the truck registration number KCE 448E, entered Uganda through Malaba on April 12, en route to South Sudan. After his results were confirmed, he was stopped at Kamdini Trading Centre in Oyam District, about 65Km south of Gulu Town.

The surveillance team who intercepted him made a decision to isolate him at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital. As they planned the evacuation, area leaders stormed the Gulu-Kampala highway reportedly to stop the ambulance from entering Gulu town with the patient.

Aruu County MP, Samuel Odonga Otto led the local elders at Palenga Trading Centre in Omoro district arguing that Gulu Regional Referral Hospital where the patient was heading is not well equipped to manage the case.

Kilak South County MP, Gilbert Olanya, equally states that the decision by Ministry of Health to direct the patient to Gulu was uncalled for since he was intercepted in Oyam District and should have been referred to Lira Regional Referral Hospital.

Meanwhile, Polly Philip Okin Ojara, the Chua East County legislator and Chairperson Acholi Parliamentary Group (APG) contended that all districts must handle their own COVID-19 cases basing on the supplementary budget recently passed by Parliament.

Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, the Gulu District Chairperson revealed that Ministry of Health had ordered the ambulance to take the patient to Gulu before Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanya intervened, consulted with the line Ministry and ordered the ambulance to take the patient to Entebbe Grade B Hospital.

Oulanyah also confirmed that the truck driver was indeed referred to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital (GRRH) saying the health team from Gulu was dispatched to pick him from Kamdini.

“But after careful consideration and consultation, the patient is being transported to instead to Kampala and as I talk, they have already crossed Karuma,” said Oulanyah.

This is the second time the Ministry of Health is meeting resistance in attempts to admit COVID-19 patients in Gulu. The first was a man who tested positive for the virus in Adjumani in March whose admission was also blocked by area leaders.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda still remains at 55.

