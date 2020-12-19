Acholi elders denounce violence in campaigns

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Elders from the Acholi Sub Region have condemned acts of violence during the campaigns.

They have also asked security agencies in the country to respect human lives.

The elders under their umbrella, the Wang Oo Heritage Limited said that they are concerned by the recurring violence against unarmed civilians.

While addressing journalists from Palema Crown Hotel in Gulu City on Friday, the elders described the unprecedented violence, arbitrary arrests, torture, killings and human rights violations by armed security personnel as saddening.

They were represented by John Livingstone Okello-Okello their chairperson who is former Member of Parliament for Chua County, Chairperson Board of Director Retired Justice Galdino Moro Okello, Rosalba Atoo Oywa, Sheikh Abdul Ramadhan, Sister Rebecca Lanyero of the Acholi Leaders Peace Initiative (ARLPI) and James Okello Mogi among others.

Through their chairperson John Livingstone Okello-Okello the elders asked the Electoral Commission to take control of the electoral process and ensure that it is non-violent and all candidates are given fair opportunities during campaigns.

The elders in their joint press statement in partnership with the Acholi Religious Leaders Peace Initiative (ARLPI), Robert Mugabe the General Secretary added that the use of teargas and guns to control electoral processes is uncalled for.

They also condemned the use of vulgar, provocative and discriminative languages that incites violence among the populace.

Rosalba Atoo Oywaa the Wang Oo Heritage Vice-Chairperson explained that youths and women have been the most victims of the violence.

She called upon women and youths to be advocates of peace and ensure peaceful elections ahead of the 2021 general elections and its processes.

They also appealed to the candidates to put the interest of the country above elections by respecting the Ministry of Health and Electoral Commission`s guidelines aimed at containing the spread of Coronavirus disease in the country.

Last month, more than 50 people were killed in protests following the arrest of National Unity Platform-NUP Party Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi.

********

URN