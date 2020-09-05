Achilles Lubega takes NRMf in Makindye west

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a bid to make it easy for individuals to access cooking gas during this COVID-19 tough situation, Vivo Energy Uganda The Makindye West National Resistance Movement-NRM party chairman Achilles Lubega has won a bid to contest for a parliamentary seat, once again.

Lubega, who lost the 2016 general elections to Allan Ssewanyana, today beat his sole challenger Ronald Tugume with 10,139 against 1,931 votes.

Although the competition was not stiff between the two NRM candidates, their campaign was characterised with verbal exchanges as Tugume accused Lubega of ignoring his duties as party chairman in the constituency for the past five years. Tugume earlier today told URN, that Lubega didn’t qualify to take the flag for the second time because he has become a perpetual loser.

Lubega’s victory was declared by the party electoral commission chairman in Makindye Vincent Kavuma sending his supporters into jubilation.

Lubega promised to put up a bigger fight against the opposition in the 2021 general elections. In the other competition, Faridah Nambi won the race for the Woman MP’s ticket with 9,534 votes against Shamim Nanfuma’s 2,626 votes.

Meanwhile, there was confusion in the Woman MP’s race, as some polling stations had people claiming to be agents of Musician Full-Figure alias Nakangubi Jennifer. However, according to the presiding officers, the musician was not nominated to contest for the race despite having her posters pinned across Makindye.

URN