Accountancy body releases December 2022 exam results

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Public Accountants Examinations Board of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda has released the lasts examination results that were conducted in December last year.

According to CPA Laura Orobia, who signed the examination press release, a total of 5,279 candidates attempted the December 2022 examinations compared to 4,940 in June 2022, representing an increment of 6.8%.

For Accounting Technicians Diploma ATD examinations results, a total of 150 candidates sat for the December 2022 examinations compared to 138 in June 2022.

The average pass rate declined from 53.2% in June 2022 to 46.8% in December 2022. A total of 17 candidates completed the ATD course compared to 8 in June 2022. The cumulative number of finalists who have completed the Accounting Technicians course is now 1,825.

For certified tax advisor examinations results, a total of 74 candidates attempted the December 2022 examinations compared to 86 in June 2022. This is postgraduate qualification. The average pass rate has remained more or less the same at 44.6% in December 2022 compared to 44.7% in June 2022.

A total of 10 candidates completed the CTA course in the December 2022 examinations diet compared to 4 in June 2022. The cumulative number of finalists who have completed the CTA course is now 77.

For certified public accountants of Uganda (CPA) examinations, a total of 5,052 candidates sat for the December 2022 examinations compared to 4,716 in June 2022. The average pass rate has declined slightly from 38.5% in June 2022 to 35.8% in the December 2022 sitting. A total of 116 candidates completed the CPA course compared to 134 in June 2022. The cumulative number of finalists who have completed the CPA course now stands at 4,803. Otheino Mayende, the president of ICPAU sent a message to those candidates that failed.

“You need to prepare adequately; these are not simple exams. If you have not made it, prepare and register early.”

