ACCA and Deloitte Uganda announce the 9th edition of the CFO awards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Uganda and Deloitte Uganda have launched the 9th Edition of the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Awards, reaffirming the event’s reputation as Uganda’s premier platform for celebrating excellence in financial leadership.

Under the theme “CFO Vision: Creating Impact and Legacy,” this year’s awards highlight finance leaders who not only drive organizational growth but also champion sustainable practices and leave lasting contributions to their industries and communities.

The CFO Awards have evolved over the years into a prestigious benchmark for financial leadership, honoring individuals who embody strategic vision, innovation, ethical leadership, and sound financial stewardship — qualities now recognized not just in Uganda but across the region and the continent.

Charlotte Kukunda, Country Manager of ACCA Uganda, noted the consistent growth of interest and participation, pointing to the expansion of award categories from five to ten, a surge in first- time participants, and the visible career progression of past winners and nominees into chief executive and regional leadership roles.

She emphasized how the awards have elevated the profile of CFOs, inspiring a new generation of finance professionals to aspire to leadership by understanding the critical skills and competencies required, while also fostering a collaborative community of CFOs through quarterly networking forums.

Patronella Namubiru, Director of Tax and Legal at Deloitte Uganda, echoed these sentiments, describing the evolution of the CFO program and the awards as a remarkable development with tangible impact.

She highlighted how participants and winners have advanced within their organizations and gone on to gain recognition at regional and continental levels.

Namubiru called on accountants and finance professionals to reflect on this year’s theme, actively engage in the awards process, and encourage participation within their professional networks as a valuable opportunity for growth.

Endorsing the awards, Mumba Kalifungwa, CEO of Stanbic Bank Uganda Limited, underscored their importance in showcasing leadership skills, creating organizational value, and promoting professional development within the accounting field. His endorsement further cemented the relevance of the awards in the broader business community.

Testament to the transformative impact of the awards, Kate Kiiza — who advanced from Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director at dfcu Bank to Executive Director and Head of Corporate Business — shared her experience as the 2024 CFO of the Year. Kiiza spoke candidly about the deliberate effort required to grow professionally and support her team, describing her journey from a traditional back-office role to a front-line leadership position as a rewarding and eye-opening experience. She urged finance professionals to embrace the challenge and seize the opportunity to elevate both themselves and their teams.

Nominations for the 2025 CFO Awards opened on July 17 and will run until September 5, with the awards gala set for October 16.