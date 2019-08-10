Absence of substantive DHO sparks outrage in Kabale

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The absence of a substantive District Education Officer in Kabale has sparked outrage, among residents, activists and local government leaders.

The district has spent three years without a District Health Officer (DHO), since the transfer of Dr Patrick Tusiime who was promoted to the level of Commissioner in charge of Disease Control in the Ministry of Health in 2016.

Since then, his assistant Immaculate Mandela was informally serving as the acting DHO. However, Mandela resigned last month under unclear circumstances. The same informal arrangement has been assumed by the District Health Educator Alfred Besigensi.

But health activists in the district are wondering why the recruitment of a DHO has failed to take place. Ellison Twinamatsiko, the councillor representing Maziba Sub County says that failure to recruit a substantive DHO is a big setback to the health department.

Kabale district speaker Loy Zikampereza and councillor Peace Murungi Rutarimara argue that the absence of a DHO is a shame for the district. Rutarimara blames the Office of the Chief Administrative Officer and District Service Commission for failing to act to solve the problem.

Florence Tumuheirwe, the Executive Director of Kabale Women in Development (KWID), a civil society organization advocating for health and women rights in greater Kabale says that lack of a DHO is a blow to health service delivery.

Kabale Chief Administrative Officer Edmond Ntimba and James Mugisha, the District Principal Assistant Secretary say that the post had not attracted applicants because many people consider Kabale a hard to reach area. They, however, say that the district has already shortlisted two people to fill the vacant post.

*****

URN