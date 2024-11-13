Absa customers rewarded with cash prizes worth sh100 million for card usage

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Absa Bank Uganda has handed over cash prizes totaling sh100 million to winners from the ongoing card usage campaign dubbed “UGX 200 million can change your story”.

The 10 winners used their Absa debit or credit cards for at least five transactions in the said period, September to October 2024. The campaign aims at demonstrating the bank’s strategic shift to being a more deliberately customer-centric business following the rollout of a refreshed brand promise of ‘Your Story Matters’.

“It is a pleasure to reward our customers for choosing convenience with our seamless banking solutions. With Absa debit or credit cards, customers can conveniently pay for goods, services, subscriptions, travel, and any other expenses both in-store and online. I encourage more customers to embrace the usage of the cards in their daily transactions,” said David Wandera, Executive Director and Head of Markets.

All Absa card holding customers are eligible to participate in the ongoing campaign and are required to simply continue to use their Absa debit or credit cards to pay for goods and services at least five times a month to stand a chance to win 10 million shillings. A total of five customers will be rewarded monthly.

One of the winners Allan Tusuubira applauded Absa for its commitment to rewarding customers.

“I am excited to be among the winners in the Absa Bank card usage campaign. I have been using my debit card for most of my daily transactions and I am glad that my efforts have finally paid off. I would like to encourage fellow customers to continue using the cards, you may be the next lucky winner.”

The campaign is ongoing and will run until December 31st 2024.

“There is still UGX100 million up for grabs so I encourage our customers to continue using their Absa cards to pay for goods and services to stand a chance to win. In a bid to offer ultra convenience and seamless experiences to our customers, we have ensured Absa cards can be used to pay for goods and services offering convenient payment terminals spread out across various business locations,” Wandera added.

He also reassured customers that the bank continues to refresh its cyber security measures to safeguard customer investments.