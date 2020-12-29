Absa Bank Uganda wins Best Banking Group Brand and Best CSR Bank of the Year awards

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | Absa Bank Uganda has been named the Banking Group Brand of the Year (Uganda) and Best CSR Bank (Uganda) 2020 by the Global Banking and Finance Review Awards, it said in a notice.

The bank’s (Absa) education and skills development training programs provided to employees, solutions and support for small and medium-sized enterprises, value-added products, active participation in support of local communities and the bank’s Africanicity campaign helped it to win.

On receiving the accolades, Mumba Kalifungwa, the Absa Bank Uganda managing director said: “Absa is a financial institution that strives for effective people-centred and solution-oriented programmes whose purpose is to bring possibility to life and we are proud of our commitment to being a force for good in our society.”

Absa Bank Uganda undertakes annual programs such as Ready to Work, scholarships and the Africa Leadership University (ALU) skills development programs in addition to the SME Academy, which this year partnered with IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, to train over 300 Ugandan SMEs to help them navigate the difficult operating environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Global Banking and Finance Review Awards recognise companies from all over the world and of all sizes, which demonstrate global excellence in innovation, strategy and progressive and inspirational changes within the global financial community.