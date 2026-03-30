Absa Bank Uganda unveils Route for 2026 KH3-7 Hills Run

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | The 2026 Absa KH3 – 7 Hills Run, which will feature three race categories winding through some of Kampala’s most challenging and iconic terrain, will start and finish at Millennium Grounds, Lugogo. Registration is now open after Absa Bank Uganda officially released the route map for the 2026 Absa KH3 – 7 Hills Run, scheduled for Sunday, April 26, 2026.

Funds raised from the 2026 Absa KH3 – 7 Hills Run will go directly to partner organisations dedicated to keeping girls in school and breaking down the barriers that prevent their education. Beneficiary partners include Baylor College of Medicine’s DREAMS Programme, Amref Health Africa, Windle International Uganda, World Vision Uganda, Nyaka AIDS Orphan Project, Katalemwa Cheshire Home, and Smart Girls Uganda.

“This year we have three routes, which are the 5km,10km and 25km. We have also raised the competitive stakes for this year’s edition,” Managing Director of Absa Bank Uganda David Wandera revealed. He added that “the top two male and top two female finishers who complete all seven hills will earn slots to participate in the Absa Black Stars Marathon in Accra, Ghana. Additionally, the top male and top female runners will each receive a land title from Bakayima making 2026 the most rewarding edition yet.”

Route Highlights:

The 5km race will proceed via Naguru Road onto Estate Road, Katalima Road, Katalima Crescent, Lower Naguru Estate Road, Naguru Vale Road, Naguru Drive, Nyonyintono Road, and Katale Road to Naggulu Avenue, before returning to Millenium Grounds. The water points will be stationed at Naguru Eastate Road, and Naguru Drive.

The 10km route traverses Naguru Estate Road, Katalima Road, Ntinda II Road, and Ntinda Road, connecting to Semawata Road, Bukoto-Ntinda Road, Kimera Road, and back to Ntinda II Road, then via Mvule Lane. The course continues through Upper Naguru Road, Ntinda View Crescent, Lower Naguru Road, Naguru Estate Road, Naguru Vale Road, Naguru Drive Road, and Katale Road, eventually linking to Naggulu Avenue, Shoprite Road, and returning to the finishing line. The water points will be at the starting point, Katalima Road (Naguru), Mvule Lane, and Naguru Drive Road.

The premier 25km race is a city-spanning challenge traversing Naguru Road, Lugogo By-pass, Roscoe Road, Impala Avenue, and Upper Kololo Terrace to Elgon Terrace and Acacia Avenue. Runners will then cross to Kafu Road, ascend Akii Bua Road, and proceed across Nakasero Hill Road to Kyagwe Road, Rashid Khamis Road, Ginnery Road, and Old Kampala Road, through to Namirembe Road. The route then follows Willis Road to Centenary Road, down Cathedral Hill Road, Albert Cook Road, and Mutesa I Road, taking in St. Lawrence University Lane, Lubiri Ring Road, Mengo Hill Road, and Nsambya Road via Nsambya Estate Road to Tank Hill Road. From there, runners connect via Kikuba Mutwe to Kibuli Road, Press House Road, Mukwano Road, and Access Road onto Jinja Road, then via Wampewo Avenue returning through Roscoe Road, Lugogo Bypass, and Rotary Avenue back to Millenium Grounds. The Water Points will be at the Starting point, Nakasero Hill Road, Ginnery Road, Willis Road, Mutesa I Road, Lubiri Ring Road, and Nsambya Road.

Registration: Ordinary Kit UGX 35,000, Timed Kit, UGX 45,000 and VIP Kit at UGX 150,000.