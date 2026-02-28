Abim seeks inclusion in the Cattle Restocking Program

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Authorities of Abim District have appealed to the government to officially include the district among those benefiting from the Cattle Restocking Program. The appeal follows Yoweri Museveni’s pledge at a rally on November 20th, 2025, to have Abim included in the program after calls from local leaders.

A letter signed by Chief Administrative Officer Charles Omugetum and addressed to the Office of the Prime Minister, dated February 9th, 2026, indicates that Abim went through decades of insecurity and cattle rustling that devastated lives and caused the loss of thousands of cattle—more than any other beneficiary district in Acholi, Lango, or Teso, where the restocking program is being implemented.

Omugetum noted that over 1,600 lives and 53,000 cattle were lost due to insecurity and raids by the neighbouring district of Karamoja. He asserts that including Abim in the program will not only be fair and just, but also provide much-needed relief to victims of cattle rustling and past conflicts.

The letter says in part: “With relative peace that has allowed resettlement, the district continues to lag due to lack of livestock-based economic enhancement needed to revive the economy.” According to the 2025 report by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, poverty levels in Abim are at 74.2%—the highest in the country.

Richard Obin Engorok, the NRM Chairperson of Abim, said the poverty levels are a result of decades of insecurity and cattle rustling from neighbouring Karamoja. He added that Abim has suffered more than any other district in Uganda and urged implementers to take action on restocking the district.

Patrick Abura, the District Youth Councillor, questioned why Abim—despite years of insecurity—was omitted from the restocking program. He expressed hope that Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja would implement the president’s pledge.

He noted that his Ethur community is eager to participate. In Acholi, Lango, and Teso, the government has promised to give five cows per household that lost livestock due to insecurity and raids. Registration of households was completed in 2025.

URN