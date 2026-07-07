Anita Among file to be reviewed by DPP

Kampala, Uganda | URN | A file on former Speaker Anita Among has reportedly been forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions for review as part of the ongoing corruption investigations at Parliament and other government agencies.

A multi-agency corruption probe launched two months ago has zeroed in on Parliament, with former Speaker Anita Among listed among the principal subjects. The investigation, authorized by President Museveni, is still examining allegations of money laundering and illicit enrichment.

In recent weeks, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Directorate and forensic experts, with support from Defence Intelligence and Security operatives, searched properties linked to Among. The raided premises include residences in Nakasero, Kigo, Ntinda and Bukedea. The raids also involved the seizure of her vehicles.

After wrapping up the first phase of the probe, CID Director Major Tom Magambo reportedly handed the Parliament report to President Museveni.

A meeting with the President in turn reportedly resolved that the IGG join the final phase of the investigation to close evidence gaps before the DPP acted. The decision stretched the conclusion of the probe by several weeks.

Last week, the IGG and CID summoned Parliament staff to record final statements at the Inspectorate’s offices. Seven officials were in the first group, that included Chris Obore Ariko, Director of Communications and Public Affairs.

They were later arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court the same day on various offences and were not permitted to return to Parliament.

Obore was charged with others who include Daniel Adilo, director of human resource; Leonard Okema, executive secretary in the Office of the Speaker; Rajab Kaaya Ssemalulu, principal research officer and Emmanuel Emuron Okwi, principal protocol officer.

Capacity Development Officer Vincent Otebata was remanded to Luzira over corruption charges including embezzlement, money laundering, and causing a financial loss of Shs 37 billion. The accused are due back in the Anti-Corruption Court on Tuesday.

Sources close to the investigation said the joint teams have completed work on outstanding aspects of cases related to former Speaker Among.

A completed case file has since been forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions for review and guidance on charges. are expected to relate to suspected abuse of office, discrepancies in declared assets, and the management of funds under Parliament.

By press time, efforts to reach Munira Ali, spokesperson for the Inspectorate of Government, were unsuccessful as calls to her went unanswered. Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner of Police Kituuma Rusoke said he had not yet been briefed on developments in the investigation.