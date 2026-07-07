Former spy master Major General Birungi remanded on treachery charges

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The General Court Martial sitting at Makindye has remanded Major General James Birungi on charges of treachery and offenses related to (in)security.

Birungi, the former Director of the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), now known as the Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS), was on Monday arraigned before a panel chaired by Brigadier General Richard Tukacungurwa. He was formally charged nearly a year after his arrest in August 2025.

Birungi was brought to court at around 10:37 a.m. alongside three other Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) officers. Uganda Radio Network understands that the three officers have been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of alleged suicide bombers during security operations.

The incidents relate to the shooting of a woman travelling on a motorcycle near Kalerwe Market and a man near the Catholic shrine in Munyonyo during the Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations. The identities of Birungi’s three co-accused are yet to be confirmed by Our Reporter. Only one Byaruhanga has been confirmed by the time of filing this story.

Media coverage of the proceedings was restricted after journalists were prevented from taking photographs or covering the court session. Major Alex Echeru, the Officer in Charge of Makindye Military Barracks Prison cells, who led the security team escorting Birungi to court, stopped members of the press from photographing the accused or reporting from inside the proceedings.

The General Court Martial remanded Birungi to Makindye Military Barracks until August 3, 2026, when he is expected to return to court together with his three co-accused. The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Muhoozi Kaineeugaba earlier removed Birungi from his position as the then commander of the Mountain Infantry Division, just two months after his appointment.

Birungi had been transferred from the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) by CDF, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, on April 16, 2025. He had swapped roles with Maj Gen Richard Otto in a reshuffle that then saw Otto take over CMI. He was later arrested in August 2025 and accused of giving falsified intelligence information regarding fake petrol and suicide bombers with purposes of obtaining money from the state, according to sources until his production in Court today.

Birungi is among the people who were listed as State Witnesses in the case against Col Dr Kizza Besigye, Obed Lutale as Captain Denis Oola who are accused of treason, plotting to overthrow the legitimate government. Now Birungi is equally facing similar charges that attract death once found guilty.