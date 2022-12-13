A pilgrim to Jerusalem

Visit to the historic city offers intriguing, exciting, interesting and fascinating experience

THE LAST WORD | Andrew M. Mwenda | Last week I visited the historic city of Jerusalem. I decided to take a tour following the journey Jesus took 2000 years ago when he visited the city – from Gethsemane (where he was betrayed) to Golgotha (where he was crucified). It was an intriguing, exciting, interesting and fascinating experience. On all the specific spots that tell Jesus’ final days, large masses of pilgrims had come from all over the world to pay homage to the Son of God. As a Christian, even though a secular one, I was caught in the emotion of the moment and felt some connection to the story.

At Gethsemane, pilgrims were lining up in long queues to enter the magnificent church built to mark the betrayal. (Since it was God’s will, I wonder why Christians feel angry at Judas. Had Judas not betrayed Jesus, the Christian promise of salvation through his blood would not have been realised). But anyway, I went to the spot where the old palace of Herod, the last king of the Jews, stood. Now, there is a police station. Jesus was born during the reign of King Herod and when he died, he was not replaced. Instead, Emperor Tiberius (Rome had colonised that region, then called Judea) appointed a Roman pro council (governor), Pontius Pilate.

Apparently, Pilate was staying in Herod’s former palace and it was here that Jesus was brought for trial. Again, many people were visiting this spot, reliving the fateful journey of Jesus to his final fate. From there, we took a walk through a crowded narrow street teaming with shops selling all sorts of merchandise to Golgotha, where Jesus was crucified. There, emotions get high as people walk over to the spot where this crucifixion took place, kneel down to kiss place. From there Jesus was taken and laid on a rock before being taken to something like a cave for burial. On all these spots, masses of people bend to kiss the place, rub their hands, rosaries, handkerchiefs etc. on the spot perhaps to get healing. It was an amazing experience.

Yet (and this is at the risk of annoying, irritating, provoking, angering and offending Christians) I could not help wonder what Jesus would think if he returned to life. The Jesus of history is different from the Jesus of the Bible. The former Jesus was an ordinary peasant (or a carpenter) – poor, perhaps dirty, ignored and disrespected. If that Jesus returned, he would be profoundly shocked at how foolish and gullible human beings can be. How can so many people from all over the world and in billions buy his lies and delusions that he was a Son of God and/or King of the Jews?

Jesus claimed to be a son of the Jewish God. The Bible, in its Old Testament, is very clear: the God (Yahweh) that it talks about is specific to a particular people, the Jews or children of Israel. That God recognises the existence of other peoples whom he acknowledges he never created. When he talks about the Egyptians, who had enslaved his children (the Israelites), he is clear that Egyptians were not his creation. Yahweh also recognizes that these other peoples have their own gods. Thus, he does not claim to be the only god in the world for all peoples but rather to be a much more powerful god than the gods of other peoples.

Jesus asked his disciples to go and spread his message to gentiles (non-Jews). But this was only an afterthought and after the Jews had rejected his message as heresy. In fact, Jews were offended by Jesus’ claims to be their king and a Son of God – that is why they insisted to Pontius Pilate that he should be crucified. This way, Jesus behaved like Muammar Gaddafi (or the Libyan colonel was trying to behave like Jesus). After being rejected by fellow Arabs, he turned to Africans south of the Sahara to try and make himself king of kings – the very title Jesus claimed.

The passion (or madness) of Christians, especially Africans, intrigues me. Why do people in Africa believe in Jesus as their savior. Jesus lived in Africa when his parents escaped from Palestine because King Herod wanted to murder him. Our continent protected him for some years when he was young. He died in 33 CE. It was only in the 19th century, after 1,800 years, that European Christian missionaries, backed by the militaries of their governments, came to Africa to forcefully convert us to Christianity.

If Jesus was our savior, why did he ignore our ancestors for 1800 years. And if he had to make himself known to us, why do it through a process of brutal military conquest by an alien race. In any case, the guy lived on our land (Egypt) and was also known in nearby Ethiopia. Why didn’t he spread to the rest of Africa through these Egyptians and Ethiopians? If he really was our god or God, why did he keep himself away from us for almost two millennia?

These questions kept coming to my head as I watched the pilgrims prostrate and kiss the rock on which Jesus died. I could not help but think about the magic workings of religion as the “opium of the people,” to quote Karl Marx. I remembered the lesson from Jonathan Haidt’s majestic work, The Righteous Mind: Why Good People are Divided by Religion and Politics. Haidt makes a simple but powerful statement – that religion first blinds, then binds. Once people have tested this opium, they lose all sense of rationality. I suspect that faith is an emotion and therefore irrational. And with irrational people, anything goes.

Jerusalem illustrates this human irrationality. At the Temple Mount, the only spot where Jews can have a Temple, now sits a mosque. It is the third most holly mosque in Islamic faith. Muslims have mosques in Mecca and Medina that are holier than the one in Jerusalem. And they have tens of thousands of other mosques across the world. Jews can only have one temple in the world and in their faith, it has to be on one spot – Temple Mount in Jerusalem. If it were me, I would allow the demolition of the mosque at the Temple Mount so that Jews can also have a temple – a spot they treasure. There is already a mosque nearby on the same hill. Apparently, if anyone tried to demolish that mosque to build that Jewish temple, the world would burn. Do we really need these religions?

