A lot for Jude Okeya to celebrate as Insurance industry awards its best

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | After nearly 16 years in Uganda’s insurance industry, Jude Okeya has built more than just a career. He has built a name, a reputation, and a loyal client network that stretches across the country.

A sales professional at ICEA LION Group, Okeya recently emerged as the Best Agent Retail Motor Comprehensive at the just-concluded Insurers Association gala as well as earning runner-up in Best Medical Retail, a recognition that has further cemented his standing as one of Uganda’s top insurance professionals.

For Okeya, however, the journey was anything but easy.

“I joined the insurance industry in 2010, and at the beginning, it was extremely difficult,” he says. “Penetrating the market was a real battle. It took persistence, consistency, and a genuine love for what I do.”

Unlike many professionals who climb the corporate ladder in pursuit of titles, Okeya made a deliberate decision to stay in sales.

“I have declined several promotions because sales is what I truly love,” he explains. “It is where my bread and butter is. For me, impact and results matter more than position.”

That decision appears to have paid off handsomely. Having worked exclusively with ICEA LION since entering the industry, Okeya credits the company for providing the support system that enabled his growth.

“They have supported me tremendously,” he says. “I am happy with the management, the administration, and the entire team. I feel valued here.”

His recent industry recognition came as a pleasant surprise. Okeya says he only learned about the award selection criteria on the day winners were announced, when evaluators explained their rigorous verification process.

“They visited companies, reviewed figures, checked systems, and confirmed performance data,” he recalls. “From ICEA, I emerged as the top performer, and when compared with the rest of the industry, I became the overall winner.”

His strongest product lines are motor and medical insurance, two highly competitive segments in Uganda’s market.

But beyond products, Okeya believes his edge lies in unmatched dedication. “I wake up thinking about insurance and sleep thinking about insurance,” he says with a smile. “This is not just a job for me. It is part of who I am.”

That single-minded focus has helped him establish a formidable presence in the market. “Today, my name is known in many organizations across Uganda. I receive calls from different parts of the country from clients looking specifically for me to present business solutions.”

Okeya has also witnessed a major shift in public attitudes toward insurance. “When I started, the perception of insurance was very poor,” he says. “People were sceptical and hesitant. But over time, the market has matured.”

According to him, more Ugandans now understand the value of insurance, largely due to positive experiences shared by clients who have benefited from coverage.

“The future is very bright,” he says confidently. “Insurance penetration is growing, and in the next few years, the industry will be even stronger.”

Winning the award, he says, is more than personal recognition.

“It is a major encouragement,” Okeya says. “The recognition has expanded my visibility. I now see my profile and achievements circulating widely across social media and industry platforms.”

The impact on his business has been immediate. “This award has made my work easier because clients now have confidence before even meeting me,” he explains. “They already know they are dealing with someone credible.”

Beyond the trophy and plaque, Okeya believes the greatest reward is increased trust and market reach. “My career has now been brought even closer to clients. The market has expanded for me.”

As he reflects on his journey, Okeya reserves special gratitude for the leadership at ICEA LION. “In a special way, I thank our CEO, Ambrose Kibuuka. He is accessible, supportive, and always encouraging. Leaders like him make a big difference.”

For aspiring insurance professionals, Okeya’s story offers a simple but powerful lesson: mastery is rarely accidental. It is built through patience, discipline, and an almost stubborn commitment to one’s craft.

In a field where trust is currency, Jude Okeya has spent nearly two decades quietly compounding both. Now, the industry is taking notice.