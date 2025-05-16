A Grandmother’s Devotion: The journey of Hamidah Gwokyalya’s heart surgery

KAYUNGA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | In the heart of Gwanika-Kokotero village, in Ntenjeru town council, Kayunga district, 75-year-old Gorette Nakalyowa’s daily life revolves around her granddaughter, Hamidah Gwokyalya, a vibrant four-year-old who was born with a heart defect that nearly stole her future.

Gwokyalya’s journey started under the shadow of tragedy. Just weeks after giving birth in early 2021, Nakalyowa’s daughter passed away, leaving her newborn daughter to the care of a family struggling with emotional and financial burdens. “My daughter died just two weeks after giving birth,” Nakalyowa recalls, her voice heavy with sorrow.

At first, Nakalyowa’s son-in-law was willing to care for Gwokyalya, but as her health deteriorated, he abandoned her. Left with no choice, the baby girl was entrusted to a close friend of Nakalyowa’s late daughter. When Gwokyalya turned just one month old, Nakalyowa was handed the baby, and what she saw shattered her hopes. “The baby was so sick and underweight,” she says, describing the desperate state of her granddaughter’s health.

Determined to save the life of her grandchild, Nakalyowa rushed Gwokyalya to Kayunga General Hospital, where the young girl was kept for two weeks. Despite the standard treatment, her condition did not improve. The pediatrician at Kayunga, deeply concerned, referred them to Nalufenya Children’s Hospital for further evaluation.

It was there that Dr. Emmanuel Tenywa, a pediatric cardiologist, conducted a series of tests that led to a grim diagnosis: Gwokyalya had a hole in her heart. The news was devastating, but Nakalyowa’s resolve only grew stronger. “Tenywa directed me to Mulago National Referral Hospital for further treatment,” she explains. Yet, despite the urgency, Nakalyowa couldn’t attend the scheduled appointments. “I couldn’t afford the transport,” she says quietly.

Her hopes seemed to dim as months passed without any progress. However, Nakalyowa, aware of the partnership between Jinja Hospital and the Uganda Heart Institute (UHI), learned of an annual cardiac surgical camp where specialized treatment was offered free of charge. Tenywa encouraged Nakalyowa to bring Gwokyalya for monthly check-ups while they awaited the surgical camp. But again, the cost of transportation proved to be an insurmountable barrier.

For over two years, Nakalyowa was unable to make the trip, relying on Kayunga General Hospital for care. Then, a breakthrough came. As UHI’s cardiac surgical camp was nearing its second round, Dr. Tenywa reached out to Nakalyowa. The grandmother was informed that Gwokyalya was one of the 12 children selected to benefit from the free surgeries. “I was overwhelmed,” Nakalyowa remembers. But there was still one challenge: the 10,000 shillings required to transport them to Jinja.

Nakalyowa, whose livelihood depends on subsistence farming and working on others’ farms, couldn’t raise the funds. With nowhere else to turn, she resorted to an unconventional means of transport—a sugarcane truck. “The driver agreed to let the sick child ride in the front seat,” Nakalyowa recalls. “The turn man looked after her.” From the truck, Nakalyowa and Gwokyalya were dropped at Nile Stage in Njeru Municipality. From there, they trekked over four kilometers to Jinja Hospital, hoping against hope for a chance at life for the little girl.

Once at the hospital, the journey didn’t end. But the relief came when Gwokyalya’s surgery was completed successfully. “Kali kalabika bubi,” Nakalyowa smiles, recalling her reaction when she first saw Gwokyalya post-surgery. “Sijja nga’ko wano,” she adds, feeling overwhelmed with gratitude. “It was worth every sacrifice.”

Today, Gwokyalya is recovering well, with over 70% improvement. The once frail child now plays with other children in the hospital’s intensive care unit compound, and Nakalyowa watches with joy. “I’m hopeful,” she says, her eyes sparkling with pride. “I want Gwokyalya to grow up strong and healthy, to become a nurse and help others, just as the doctors helped her.”

Dr. Tenywa, too, is optimistic about Gwokyalya’s future. He reports that, like the other children who underwent surgery, she has made remarkable progress. “Gwokyalya will be discharged in a week and will be monitored remotely for one year to ensure complete recovery,” he shares.

For Gorette Nakalyowa, the battle for her granddaughter’s life has been long and difficult, but it has not been in vain. As Gwokyalya’s recovery unfolds, Nakalyowa holds on to the hope that one day, her granddaughter will help others just as she was helped.

URN