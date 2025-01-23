A Call for Change: Supporting Gen Muhoozi stand against corruption in Uganda’s Parliament

COMMENT | JORDAN DDUNGU | In a bold and vigorous statement, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, son of President Yoweri Museveni, has called upon Ugandans to unite against the corruption plaguing the nation’s Parliament.

His call for a protest next month is not just a political statement; it is a plea for justice and integrity in governance, urging citizens to take a stand against the rampant corruption that has hampered Uganda’s progress. As Lee Kuan Yew once said, “The task of a leader is to get his people from where they are to where they have not been.” This resonates deeply with Gen Kainerugaba’s appeal, emphasizing the necessity for collective action to forge a better future for Uganda.

Corruption in Uganda’s Parliament has been a persistent issue, with numerous scandals tarnishing its reputation. These scandals have not only undermined public trust but have also diverted resources that could have been used for the betterment of the nation.

One of the most notable scandals was that Shs1 billion had been allocated to purchase generators for the private homes of Speaker Anita Among and Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa. This was widely criticized as an unethical use of public funds, sparking outrage among Ugandan citizens who felt betrayed by their representatives.

Another scandal was the five buses that had mysteriously vanished after the 2019 CPC. The bus was found at Bukedea Comprehensive School, which is owned by Speaker Anita Among. Even more damning, the bus bore altered number plates, raising suspicions about a deliberate attempt to conceal its origins.

This discovery not only underscores the mismanagement and possible embezzlement of public resources but also paints a grim picture of corruption at the highest levels of Ugandan politics.

These examples are just the tip of the iceberg, reflecting a pattern of greed and self-enrichment that has pervaded the Ugandan Parliament.

Gen Kainerugaba’s call to action, through a protest, is a rallying cry for citizens to demand accountability and transparency from their leaders. It is a reminder that the power of governance belongs to the people and that they have the right to hold their representatives accountable.

As the date for the protest he has set for next month approaches, Ugandans are encouraged to reflect on the impact of corruption and to stand in solidarity with

Gen Kainerugaba’s vision for a better Uganda. His message resounds with the core values of integrity and patriotism, urging citizens to remember that, ultimately, all power belongs to Almighty God and that true leadership serves the people, not personal interests.

The writer is a youth and good governance activist.

Contact via Twitter @MrJordanposts