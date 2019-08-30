Nine year old girl succumbs to Ebola in Kasese

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 9-year-old Congolese girl has succumbed to Ebola in Kasese.

The victim had travelled to Uganda on Wednesday from Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC to receive treatment for Ebola. She was identified at the Mpondwe border crossing before being admitted to the Ebola Treatment Unit at Bwera Regional Hospital.

Dr Bernard Opar, the Assistant Commissioner Infection Prevention and Control at the Ministry of Health say that the child died on Friday at 7:30 am. He says that a team is on standby at the hospital to bury the victim.

The father of the deceased says that his wife is still being monitored at the treatment unit at Bwera Hospital.

“This was my firstborn daughter, we are still trying to make burial arrangements. The Health workers here are in touch with people in DRC to try and decide whether we should take the body back to DRC or bury here on government land.” He says.

As of August 6, a total of 2,781 Ebola cases have been reported in DRC. 1,866 cases have so far died with 94 probable cases being monitored.

URN