75 arrested in Soroti over protests

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 75 people have been arrested in Soroti district for allegedly protesting the election of the new Soroti County MP, Patrick Aeku.

On Friday, Joseph Mukwaya, the Soroti district returning officer declared Aeku winner for Soroti County MP seat after polling 6,048 votes. Aeku defeated an independent candidate Samuel Eninu who garnered 6,001 votes and FDCs Daniel Eigu who polled 5,937 votes.

After declaring, several supporters of Eigu and Eninu especially in the sub counties of Kamuda and Asuret started protesting saying the elections were not free and fair.

Eigu who is the current LCIII chairperson Kamuda sub county claims that the elections were marred by alteration of figures in the declaration forms and stuffed ballot boxes. He alleges that some security agencies allegedly grabbed the declaration forms from his agents.

Eigu says that he has challenged his electorates to remain calm, saying he will petition the court. Simon Tsiamusangira, the Soroti District Police Commander says that the protesters disrupted business by burning tyres in the middle of the road and attacking people’s homes.

According to Tsimusangira, the suspects are being screened and those involved in illegal demonstrations will be charged in the courts of laws.

*****

URN