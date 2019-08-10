68 percent Ugandans live outside money economy- Museveni

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 60 percent of the Ugandan population is poor because they are living outside the money economy, according to President Yoweri Museveni.

The president believes that many Ugandans do not use their abundant land and labour to create wealth. He was closing a two-day West Nile Investment Symposium which ended last evening at Muni University in Arua district.

Earlier, State Minister for Northern Uganda Grace Kwiyucwiny had told the meeting that poverty levels have remained high in areas of Northern Uganda, despite efforts to encourage commercial production and value addition of agricultural produce.

However, President Museveni said Ugandans especially in northern Uganda should use their cheap land and labour to make money through commercial agriculture He also ordered that all people including investors and subsistence farmers encroaching on Wetlands and Forests should get out so as to minimize on environmental destruction

The President also launched the 5-year Northern Region Strategic Development Plan and called on the leaders and people to embrace practices that can attract investors and increase consumption.

****

URN