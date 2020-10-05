63-year-old arrested for defiling his daughters aged 8 and 12

Mityana, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mityana police are holding a father accused of defiling his two biological daughters aged ten and twelve years.

Wamala region police spokesperson, Rachael Kawala identifies the suspect as Muhammad Kimbugwe, a resident of Naama A village in Busimbi division in Mityana municipality.

According to police, the suspect has repeatedly abused the minors since he divorced their mother about two years ago.

Allen Naluwoza, one of the residents says Kimbugwe’s conduct is an embarrassment to the entire community saying they want him dismissed from their village.

