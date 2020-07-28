5,500 Entebbe residents pick national IDs at temporary NIRA centres

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A total of 5,600 residents of Entebbe municipality picked their National Identity Cards at the temporary centres stationed at Katabi and the municipal council offices.

Katabi town council and Entebbe Municipal Council offices were among the 15 centres that the National Identification and Registration Authority selected to distribute 150,000 national identity cards to Wakiso residents within the month of July. Of the 150,000 cards, 15,800 were to be distributed in two centres in Entebbe municipality.

The cards were supposed to be picked up from the NIRA offices in Nansana for Wakiso residents, but NIRA selected the centres, including Entebbe municipal offices and Kasanje, so as to take the cards closer to their holders following the imposed lockdown to combat the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

NIRA rolled the exercise because the national ID is increasingly becoming a prerequisite to access several services both in private and government institutions. The exercise commenced on July 8th and ended July 24th.

The NIRA officers have been issuing cards at Katabi and Entebbe municipal council offices the entire week 8am to 4pm.

However, only 5,600 out of 15,800 Entebbe residents picked their cards. Majority of the people, 4,000 picked their cards from Katabi while the rest got them from Entebbe Municipal Council offices.

The NIRA officers at Entebbe Municipal Council offices told Uganda Radio Network-URN that despite continuous public announcements on several media platforms, an average of 80 people picked up cards daily on weekdays. But less than 30 people turned up on Saturday and Sunday.

Residents of Kigungu, Bugonga, Nakiwogo and Nsamizi among other areas were expected to pick cards from this centre.

However, at Katabi, the officers say about 200 people would pick cards daily during the exercise that lasted 17 days. The target population for the temporary centre included residents of Katabi, Kitala, Kisubi, Mbukba and Nalugala.

The officers returned the remaining 10,200 cards back to Wakiso offices.

Four NIRA officers were assigned to each centre, whereby two would receive documents and issue cards to successful applicants while the other two officers handled complaints and inquiries.

As a result, it was observed that each applicant spent less than 20 minutes in the queue and at the biometric verification desk.

Siblings Emmanuella (19 years) and 18-year-old Edward Rugumayo picked their cards before the deadline. The duo, who registered in May 2019, arrived midday at the municipal offices last Thursday and found ten people in the queue. However, within an hour, the queue had been cleared, and they were among the applicants who returned home with their cards. They appreciate the speedy service delivery and dedication of the four officers amidst the low turn up.

However, unsuccessful applicants have been referred to the offices in Nansana to update or change their details. Some of the people who did not receive cards were mainly students and those who want to replace lost cards.

The students, who turned or turn 18 years by end of this year, are disappointed that their cards have not been printed as yet.

Three female students, all 18 years old were told their cards are not ready because they have to update their details.

Also two male students where told to go to NIRA offices in Nansana to take new passport photographs so that their cards are processed. The centre at Katabi and Entebbe were only issuing cards.

All the five students say they registered at school for the first time in 2017, got national identity numbers but were to pick up their cards after they attain 18 years.

The students are now concerned that they will not be able to vote or participate in the electoral process for the upcoming 2021 elections without their National ID cards.

