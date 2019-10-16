50 certified Oil and gas welders passed out

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A batch of 50 certified welders for the oil and gas sector have been passed out.

The training benefited welders from Nwoya, Masindi, Nebbi, Buliisa and Hoima, as well as the districts along the pipeline route, which include Kakumiro, Kyankwanzi, Mubende, Gomba, Sembabule, Lwengo and Kyotera.

It was undertaken by The Assessment and Skilling centre-TASC with close monitoring from the German Development agency [GIZ]. It involved technical classroom training as well as practical welding classes conducted at Buhimba Technical Institute in Kikuube district and Lwengo Technical Institute.

The training comes amidst concerns that majority of the welders existing in the market cannot match the skills required for projects like the refinery and pipelines in Oil and gas.

Hoima Resident District Commissioner Samuel Kisembo who represented Irene Muloni, the Energy and Mineral Development Minister on Tuesday, said skilling initiatives are critical towards preparation and qualification of the required workforce to the jobs and economic opportunities in the oil and gas sector in the country.

He says that there is need to equip more Ugandans with vocational skills where they can be able to set up their own projects to curb down the problem of unemployment.

Pierre Jessua Total E&P General Manager says total E$P is committed to playing critical role in the development of Uganda’s oil and gas sector and ready to work with the joint venture partners and the government to ensure that they undertake the Final Investment Decision on the project as soon as possible as they work towards commercial production of oil.

He says the training will help enhance the student’s knowledge and skills in order to meet the anticipated demands of the project and ensure adherence to the highest standards of Quality Health, Safety and Environment.

Betty Namubiru, the Manager National Content at the Petroleum Authority of Uganda -PAU who represented the Executive Director Petroleum Authority of Uganda Ernest Rubondo, says the oil and gas industry has earmarked close to 160,000 jobs adding that 75 Percent of the available jobs will require advanced technical skills.

Dez Liz Habwahangirwe, one of the students who underwent the vast welding training applauded Total E$P for supporting them throughout the training.

She tasked the government and oil companies to first consider them when there are available opportunities in the Oil and Gas sector given the high level of skills they have attained.

URN