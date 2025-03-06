5 dead, 21 injured in Kampala-Bombo road crash

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Five people have been confirmed dead and 21 others injured in a road crash involving nine vehicles. The accident occurred on Wednesday at 9 pm in Mayanja Valley at Kagoma along the Kampala-Bombo Road.

Michael Kananura, the Traffic Police Spokesperson, said that preliminary investigations indicate that the driver of motor vehicle UBK 769A Fuso Super Grande, traveling from Kampala to Bombo, lost control while sloping at Mayanja Valley and rammed into other cars and a motorcycle travelling in the same direction.

According to Kananura, five occupants who were in different vehicles and a motorcycle rider died on the spot, while 21 passengers who were in taxis were injured.

“The crash involved nine motor vehicles (UBQ 745N T/Noah, UAY 704B T/Hiace, UAT 652K T/Hiace, UBK 769A Fuso Super Grande, UBD 829G T/Hiace, UAL 333C T/Corolla, UAV 026F T/Hiace, UBQ 062B T/Sienta, UBD 483N T/Hiace) and one motorcycle (UES 773K Yamaha),” Kananura said.

The injured victims were rushed to Mulago Hospital for treatment, and the vehicles involved were towed to Kawempe Police Station for inspection as investigations continue.

