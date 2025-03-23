5 arrested over death of Seeta High School teacher

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Mukono have arrested five suspects in connection with the murder of Seeta High School Teacher. The deceased has been identified as Oloya Ivan, a 30-year-old teacher at Seeta High School, Mbalala Campus.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango says that Oloya was killed on Saturday at 1:30am in Bajjo Cell, Nyenje Ward, Goma Division.

The suspects arrested include: Kasumba Paul, 21, a casual worker, Mabale Simon, 23, a casual worker, Kibuuka Tom, 38, a mechanic, Lukodda Simon, 18, a casual worker and Kandoole Charles Dani, 16, a casual worker all residents of Kiguunga.

According to Onyango, Oloya left his workplace at Seeta High School, Mbalala Campus, and was heading home to Bajjo when he was attacked and killed near the gate of Code High School, where his wife, Aber Mercy, works as a teacher.

“The police introduced canine units to the scene, leading to the arrest of the suspects. The body has been taken to Mulago for a postmortem examination, and investigations are ongoing” Onyango says.

One of the staff from Code High School told URN that Oloya’s body was found along the road about 50 meters from their gate.

Aish Namita, a resident, says that the deceased was hit on the forehead and the suspects went away with his laptop.

The area councillor William Kabali appealed to security organs to increase the manpower in their area, and also maintain foot patrol.

****

URN