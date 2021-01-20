5 arrested in Kawempe with pre-ticked ballot papers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Military police have arrested five people in Kawempe division in Kampala accused of pre-ballot ticking opposite Kolping hotel.

Chaos broke out at Christian Life Church polling station after voters ganged up against a woman they found with pre-ticked ballots and was about to drop them in the ballot box.

The vigilant youth grabbed the woman and started beating her up as they asked her to take them where the pre-ticked ballots came from. She led them to a building opposite Kolping Hotel prompting the people there to run for their dear life.

The group would pick ballot papers from a Super Custom vehicle registration number UBE 719B and pre-tick them in the said building. The rowdy youths rounded the occupants of the vehicle and started beating them. It took the intervention of the military police to arrest the suspects and hand them over to the police.

“We can’t accept this broad day rigging. Candidates have spent their resources including time and money to participate in the exercise hoping to have a clean election. We saw them in their hide out and swung into action to stop them from continuing with the illegality,” shouted the angry youths.

The suspects were found in possession of pre-ticked ballots in favour of the National Resistance Movement-NRM Lord Mayoral candidate, Daniel Kazibwe alias Ragga Dee.

*****

URN