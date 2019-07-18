43 Chinese enterprises lined up for China-Uganda expo set for Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | INDEPENDENT REPORTER | China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) in collaboration with China Africa Development Fund, Uganda Investment Authority, and Uganda National Chamber of Commerce and Industry will hold the "China-Uganda Industrial Capacity Cooperation Exposition (China-Uganda Expo)" in Kampala Uganda.

The expo is scheduled to take place on July 23rd to 26th at UMA show grounds in Lugogo, Kampala.

During a press conference held July 17, at Serena Hotel Kampala, said this is the first in Uganda but the third in a series of China-Africa expositions having held the first two in Kenya and Ethiopia in November and December 2018 respectively.

According to a press statement, the Beijing Summit for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation held in Beijing in September 2018, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that China will launch "Eight Major Initiatives " together with Africa, draw a blueprint for the development of China-Africa relations in the new era, and open a grand chapter in China-Africa cooperation in the new era.

“These series of China-Africa Expositions are one of the initiatives to further promote the implementation of the new measures of the Beijing Summit and build a platform for economic and trade cooperation between China and Africa,” press statement reads.

“The 2019 China-Uganda Expo has attracted 43 enterprises from 12 provinces and cities of China seeking to explore investment opportunities in Uganda in a wide range of industries including engineering, machinery, energy, equipment, agricultural processing products and equipment and automobiles,” press statement reads.

The Expo is a platform for governments, businesses and trade circles between China and Uganda to work hand in hand, promote trade and investment to achieve mutual benefits.

The forum provides opportunity to showcase many products and economic development concepts including symposia and other concurrent events designed to enhance networking and information exchange between Chinese and Ugandan enterprises as well as promoting industrial capacity cooperation on projects between the two countries.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Uganda on October 18, 1962, the economic and trade relations between the two sides have made great progress and development.

At present, bilateral economic and trade relations are not limited to simple trade. Many Chinese companies have already invested in Uganda to contribute to the local economic and social development.

Hosting the China-Uganda Industrial Capacity Cooperation Exposition in Kampala is a clear demonstration that the partnership between China and Uganda is moving towards a deeper and higher level.

With the ambitious construction of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), pragmatic cooperation between China and Uganda will strongly promote Uganda 's economic and social development and inject strong momentum to the realization of Uganda's Vision 2040. This sentiment was echoed by Yoweri Museveni, President of the republic of Uganda during his recent visit at the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in Changsha, Hunan Province in China where he said that "In spite of the bottlenecks, the economy in Africa and that of Uganda has been growing fast.

The future is good now, and in partnership with China, we will move fast, if we work together " the statement reads.