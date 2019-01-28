40 schools face closure over failure to meet standards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | About 40 schools in Kasese municipality are facing closure for alleged failure to meet the minimum requirements. Emmy Kayiiri, the Assistant Principal Education Officer Kasese Municipality, says the affected include kindergartens, primary and secondary schools and tertiary institutions.

Some of the affected schools are Kasese high school, Kasese technical college, Semuliki vocational school, Riham junior school, Cranes model, Jerusalem High School and High land trust primary school among others.

Kayiiri says the schools have failed to meet the minimum requirements like obtaining operational licenses, building adequate infrastructure and employing qualified staff.

He says the municipal council will not allow the schools to open for the new term unless they meet the minimum standards.

Kayiiri says he has held several interactions with the proprietors of the schools but they have failed to make improvements. He wondered why a school with a boarding section wouldn’t invest in decent accommodation facilities.

He cautioned parents against taking their children to any school but take trouble to find out if the available facilities meet the minimum requirements.

Milton Kakye, the head teacher Jerusalem High School asked the municipality to relax its tough stance and give the school an opportunity to grow.

Kakye argued that some of the big schools today couldn’t have become what they are if they were never given an opportunity.