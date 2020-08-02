40 criminal appeals to be heard in Mbale using zoom technology

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The judiciary has listed up to 40 criminal appeals to be heard using zoom technology by the court in Mbale.

The session which will last two weeks starting on Monday will be presided over by the Acting Chief Justice Alfonso Owinyi-Dollo. Other Justices include Frederick Egonda-Ntende, Cheborion Barishaki and Muzamiru Kibeedi.

According to the acting Court of Appeal Registrar Ayebare Tumwebaze, the scientific approach is meant to enable the Justices to handle cases expeditiously and economically while observing the Ministry of Health guidelines for controlling the spread of COVID-19.

Tumwebaze said that while the Justices and lawyers will physically be present at the High Court in Mbale, where the hearings will be held, their clients will participate through Zoom technology from the various prisons they will be in.

According to the cause-list, of the 40 cases fixed for hearing, 17 are murder related appeals, 12 are aggravated defilement cases, three for aggravated robbery and three of rape.

The other case is operating a pharmacy without a license and a state appeal against the acquittal of 12 people on charges of arson, inciting violence, causing grievous harm and assault in Tororo district.

URN