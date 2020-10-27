32 test positive for hepatitis B in Rubanda, Kabale districts

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Thirty-two people have tested positive for hepatitis B in Rubanda and Kabale districts during the ongoing Hepatitis B screening and vaccination exercise. 26 of the cases are from Rubanda district while the remaining 6 are from Kabale.

The Hepatitis B screening and vaccination exercise in Rubanda and Kabale districts is part of the efforts by Ministry of Health to control the spread of Hepatitis B in the country and is expected to run up to October 2021.

The Rubanda District Health Officer, Dr. Abdon Birungi says the 26 people who tested positive for the virus are part of about 12,000 people who have been screened in the district since mid-last month.

He says 12 cases were registered from Nyamweru sub county, 8 Hamurwa town council, 3 Ruhija sub county, 2 Bubaare sub county and 1 from Muko sub county.

According to Dr. Birungi, the cases indicate that people have the disease but they are not aware since they haven’t tested to establish their status.

He encouraged them to visit health center IIIs and IVs in the district for testing and vaccination. The service is only for people of 18 years and above. Dr. Birungi says that those who will be screened and found positive will be enrolled on treatment.

Alfred Besigensi, the acting Kabale District Health Officer says they have so far tested over 10,000 people. He reveals that the district received 31,200 doses of Hepatitis B vaccines for vaccination at health center IIIs, IVs and hospitals targeting 120,000 people above 18 years.

Hepatitis B is a serious liver infection caused by the hepatitis B virus that is easily preventable by a vaccine. The disease is spread mostly by exposure to contaminated bodily fluids.

According to the World Health Organization, liver failure and cancer can occur in chronic cases. Chronic cases require medication and possibly a liver transplant.

******

URN