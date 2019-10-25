300 suspected dealers in stolen items arrested

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 300 suspected dealers in stolen items have been arrested in an operation conducted by different security agencies in Kampala.

Uganda People’s Defence Forces –UPDF, police ‘s Field Force Unit, Crime Intelligence, conducted operations in areas of Katwe particularly at Muganzirwazza Complex, Cooper Complex and Mutaasa Kafeero Plaza targeting shops allegedly dealing in stolen motorcycle spare parts and electronics.

At Muganzirwazza, they raided shops selling motorcycles and spare parts where 250 suspects were arrested, loaded on police trucks and detained at Kampala South regional police headquarters at Katwe.

The Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga says that the operations at Muganzirwazza and neighbouring areas followed an increasing number of complaints from cyclists alleging that their stolen motorcycles get sold there in form of spare parts.

The Joint security teams also raided telephone shops at Cooper Complex where 1,600 suspected stolen phones were confiscated. At least 70 dealers in suspected stolen shops were also arrested and transported to Kampala Central Police Station.

Enanga said the operation on suspected stolen phones came after intelligence was received that all items that have stolen in the recent home raids in the city were being sold at Cooper Complex and Mutaasa Kafeero shops.

“We have been getting several cases of burglaries where electronics have been targeted. Items of much value. We thought that if we targeted those in production line that encourages thugs that are at the front line of breaking in one way we would be disrupting these people’s lines,” Enanga added.

URN