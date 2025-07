Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | FIFA referees Shamirah Nabadda, Lucky Kasalirwe and FIFA Assistant Referee Ronald Katenya have been selected to officiate in the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024.

CAF communicated the selection of 26 referees, 26 assistant referees, and 18 Video Match Officials (VMOs) on Thursday.

The officials will participate in the tournament slated for 2nd August to 30th August 2025 in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.