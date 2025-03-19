3 NFA officials arrested for Mabira forest destruction

JINJA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | At least three officials from the National Forestry Authority (NFA) have been apprehended over their alleged involvement in the destruction of Mabira Forest. The arrested officials include Joseph Ecima, a Forest Supervisor of the Namulaba Beat of Mabira Central Forest Reserve (CFR), along with patrolmen Mwebaze David, also known as Abdul, and Matsiko Winston.

The suspects were arrested by the NFA enforcement team in Buikwe District. According to a press statement from the authority, their arrest follows media reports implicating NFA officials in colluding with factory owners, industrial players, and prison officials to cut trees for timber, charcoal, and firewood.

“The reports also revealed that parts of Mabira Forest Reserve’s boundaries were being illegally hired out for crop cultivation practices that are strictly prohibited under the National Forestry and Tree Planting Act (NFTPA) of 2003,” the statement reads in part. In line with its mandate to ensure sustainable forest management and conservation of Central Forest Reserves (CFRs) in Uganda, the NFA emphasized that “this decisive action reflects NFA’s commitment to upholding the principles of environmental protection and curbing illegal activities in protected areas.”

According to the release, the arrests mark the climax of investigations into the matter, which were instituted by Stuart Maniraguha, the NFA Acting Executive Director, after learning about the media reports. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Francis Olugu, the Police Liaison Commandant at NFA, confirmed that charges of criminal neglect of duty have been brought against the suspects. “Additional charges, such as corrupt neglect of duty, are being investigated under the NFTPA, Penal Code Act, and Anti-Corruption Acts of Uganda,” he said.

Aldon Walukamba, NFA’s Communications and Public Relations Manager urged citizens to play an active role in protecting Uganda’s forests while reaffirming NFA’s commitment to its statutory mandate. “We are committed to protecting our forest reserves and ensuring that anyone who violates the law is held accountable. These arrests should serve as a warning to all individuals involved in illegal forest activities,” he said.

“We call on all concerned citizens to report illegal activities to the police and local authorities. Together, we can prevent further destruction of our invaluable forests,” Walukamba added. In recent months, NFA’s enforcement efforts have intensified, leading to the arrest of 68 suspects inside Mabira Forest, with 40 individuals already arraigned in the Utilities Court.

Additionally, 29 vehicles carrying timber and charcoal, 100 motorcycles, and 60 wood miser power saws have been impounded. The NFA is also collaborating with the Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development to cancel illegal land titles within CFRs, including 112 titles recently revoked. Another 700 illegal land titles within CFRs have been identified for cancellation.

Mabira CFR, covering 29,964 hectares, is a crucial ecological asset, serving as a watershed for the Lake Victoria, Kyoga, and Nile River systems. The forest supports rivers such as Musamya, Ssezibwa, and Waliga, playing a significant role in regulating the region’s climate and air quality. Its location near urban and industrial areas makes it vital for filtering industrial gases, benefiting surrounding communities and industries.

The same forest is also a hub for eco-tourism, research, and education, with ongoing Collaborative Forest Management initiatives involving local communities. As the NFA continues its mission of protecting and restoring Uganda’s forests, it stated, “We remain committed to ensuring that those entrusted with the management of our natural resources act with integrity and in the best interest of sustainable forest management.”

*****

URN