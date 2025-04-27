3 mpox cases confirmed in Kitgum

KITGUM, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has confirmed three cases of Mpox disease in Kitgum District. Two cases were reported in Kitgum Municipality, and one in Namokora Town Council.

According to Titus Komakech, the Surveillance focal person, the confirmed cases have raised concerns about the potential spread of the disease in the region.

He explained that the confirmed cases bring attention to the district’s preparedness and response to the Mpox outbreak. Komakech says that all three cases are being managed from their respective homes and are responding positively to treatment.

Komakech noted that the outbreak highlights the importance of continued vigilance and adherence to preventive measures.

Komakech also emphasized the importance of community awareness in preventing future infections while urging residents to remain vigilant and adhere to preventive measures to avoid the spread of Mpox.

Uganda has reported 1,182 Mpox cases in 2024, as part of a larger outbreak in the WHO African region, where 19 countries have recorded 17,602 laboratory-confirmed cases and 60 deaths. The Democratic Republic of the Congo accounts for most cases, followed by Burundi.

URN