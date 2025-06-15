2,800 NRM aspirants express interest as party concludes exercise

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has closed the picking nomination forms for various elective positions ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The Chairperson of the NRM Electoral Commission Dr. Tanga Odoi, described the process as smooth and highly organized noting that no major disruptions were registered.

He revealed that a total of 2,800 party members picked nomination forms to contest for positions ranging from Member of Parliament to District Chairperson LC5.

“This is a big plus for the party. It shows that the NRM remains strong and attractive”, said Tanga Odoi.

He added that the expression of interest fees set at 3 million shillings for Members of Parliament and 1 million shillings for LC5 Chairpersons were promptly paid by all aspirants, another sign of commitment and organisational discipline within the party ranks.

Dr. Tanga further revealed that the next crucial phase is the nomination of candidates, scheduled to take place from next week Tuesday July 17th to 30th.

However, he noted that some aspirants who paid for the forms but were unable to collect them due to various issues will be required to petition the party chairperson for redress.

Dr Tanga Odoi further clarified that members whose names were missing from the voters’ register should report to the commission offices to have their grievances addressed before the nominations commence.

Meanwhile, there was drama at the commission offices when a 36-year-old man, Julius Tumuhimbise from Bushenyi District , showed up demanding to pick nomination forms to contest for the presidency on the party ticket.However, he was swiftly turned away by the Commission officials who told him the party had not yet opened the process for expression of interest in for the top most office in the country.

Tumuhimbise claimed he had every right as a party member to vie for the top seat.

Among those who picked forms include Pastor Muyingo Bright of God’s healing Tower International Ministries aspiring for MP Seat for Bugaya County Constituency in Hoima district, Nabbaale Joweria Makaayi vying for Kyotera Woman Mp, Eng Kabandore Shafic for Makindye East, Lawyer Fabrian Gakyalo aspiring for Igara East Busenyi district among others. They expressed confidence in their ability to represent their constituencies effectively if elected.

After the nominations, the elections for flag bearers will be conducted by lining behind the nominated candidates on July 16th 2025.

Ankole region candidates and Greater Mukono areas had the biggest number of aspirants picking forms.

Although it’s not yet clear how many picked for LC5 Chairperson positions/Mayoral, and how many for parliamentary positions .

Given the 2,800 people who picked forms, it means that the NRM has collected billions of shillings from the expression of interest exercise.

******

URN